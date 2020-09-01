Coast Guard continues to correct aids to navigation after Hurricane Laura

The Coast Guard continues to conduct aids to navigation correction and channel assessment operations, following the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, La., and Port Arthur, Texas.
Multiple Coast Guard units along the Gulf Coast region have found that more than 1,500 aids to navigation are still working properly and unaffected by Hurricane Laura. They have also corrected 83 aids that were reportedly impacted, damaged or moved off station due to the hurricane.
Approximately 2,108 aids to navigation were in the direct path of Hurricane Laura and could have been affected.
Aids to navigation range from lighthouses, to minor lights, day beacons, range lights and sound signals, to lighted or unlighted buoys.
Involved in response are:
- Coast Guard Sector New Orleans
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass
- Coast Guard Station Lake Charles
- Coast Guard Cutter Hatchet
- Coast Guard Cutter Axe
- Coast Guard Cutter Harry Claiborne
- Coast Guard Cutter Maple
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Sabine
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Morgan City
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team New Orleans
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Dulac
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Venice
- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur
- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles
- Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team South Padre
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans
- Coast Guard Station Venice
- Marine Safety Unit Morgan City Boat House
- Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish
- Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish
- Coast Guard Cutter Pamlico
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Charleston
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Jacksonville and
- Coast Guard Aids to Navigation ST. Pete
The Coast Guard 8th District manages and oversees more than 23,000 aids.
All hazards should be reported to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center on VHF Channel 16 or by phone at 281-464-4800.