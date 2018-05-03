Coast Guard to base six fast response cutters, two patrol boats in Alaska

The Coast Guard is upgrading its Alaska fleet with six of the newer fast response cutters to be homeported in the state, along with two additional patrol boats.

The Alaska plan is part of the larger Coast Guard fleet recapitalization, which includes replacing the workhorse 110’x21’x6.5’ Island-class patrol boats used since the 1980s with the 154’x26.6’x9.5’ Sentinel-class fast response cutters (FRCs) built by Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La.

“Additionally our analysis indicated that the people of Southeast Alaska would best be served by two additional patrol boats,” Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft wrote in an April 25 letter released by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. “This force laydown equates to a 150% of the capacity provided by the Island-class patrol boats.”

Two of the FRCs will be homeported in Kodiak, one in Seward, one in Sitka, while two FRCs already stationed Ketchikan will remain there. The two 87’x19.5’x5.7’ coastal patrol boats will be homeported in in Petersburg and Juneau.

“It is critical for us to provide these important upgrades to our aging current fleet, allowing the Coast Guard to better serve Alaska and protect our Arctic borders,” Murkowski said in a statement accompanying Zukunft’s letter. “It is imperative that we have the most capable assets available and that we have them strategically located. Where we place our assets in order for them to be responsive is crucial not only from a national security perspective, but for fisheries enforcement and search and rescue missions as well.”

Murkowski is a Coast Guard ally in the Senate, and Zukunft’s letter noted the service needs piers, maintenance building and community housing to support the new cutters prior to their arrival.

“This plan requires significant infrastructure and local housing investments in the communities of Kodiak, Seward and Sitka,” Zukunft wrote. “I ask for your continued support as we work with the Administration and Congress to request funding and for the support of city officials as we mutually prepare for the arrival of the patrol boats. The Coast Guard values its relationship with each Alaskans community and I appreciate your support as we continue to serve the citizens and maritime community of Alaska.”

The federal budget for fiscal year 2018 includes $340 million to finish six FRCs now under construction at Bollinger, plus $51.5 million for building shoreside facilities in Alaska including stronger docks for the new cutters, Murkowski said.