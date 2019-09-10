Coast Guard Academy ranked one of top U.S. colleges

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy was once again recognized as one of the nation’s top institutions of higher learning in several major college rankings recently.

The U.S. News & World Report, Princeton Review and Forbes Magazine annual college rankings are a comprehensive look at how accredited four-year colleges and universities in the U.S. compare in a set of widely-accepted indicators of excellence in higher education.

This year the Academy again ranked No. 1 in the Top Public Schools Regional Colleges North, and No. 2 in the overall Regional Colleges North categories in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges magazine. The Academy was also ranked fifth in the Most Innovative Schools, seventh in Best in Undergraduate Teaching and 11th in the Best in Undergraduate Engineering Programs categories in the same publication.

The America’s Top Colleges issue of Forbes magazine placed the Academy in the top 100 colleges in the nation, and ranked the institution No. 10 in the Top 25 Public Colleges list. Additionally, the Princeton Review ranked the Academy in their Best 382 Colleges publication, a listing of the top 15% of colleges and universities in America.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers a quality higher education experiences that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development leading to a guaranteed job upon graduation as an officer in the United States Coast Guard.