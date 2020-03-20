Coast Guard Academy cadet confirmed with COVID-19 after Europe trip

A Coast Guard Academy cadet was confirmed as positive for COVID-19 based on test results received Thursday from a Florida Department of Health Facility.

The cadet, a 20-year-old male, traveled to Europe for spring break along with six other cadets and a civilian friend, the civilian has also tested positive for the virus.

The group was visiting Spain when they were ordered to return to the U.S. based on the Presidential Proclamation suspending travel from Europe. Upon returning home to Florida, the cadet became symptomatic and sought treatment and screening. The infected cadet remains in self quarantine and the other six cadets remain in self isolation at their homes while arrangements are made for testing.

“Our thoughts and wishes for a full and speedy recovery are with these cadets, their friend, and their families. The academy’s medical staff will be in daily contact to ensure the well-being of our cadets and the local health department is fully aware and engaged in the treatment and monitoring of these cases,” said Rear Adm. William Kelly, superintendent.

On March 13, Kelly directed cadets to remain away from the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., for an additional two weeks following spring break.

“The Coast Guard Academy initiated precautionary measures while cadets were away for spring break in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on board CGA. This diagnosis demonstrates the necessity of these measures.” said Kelly. “We will continue to monitor and evaluate the evolving situation, and take appropriate actions to protect the health and safety of the cadets, faculty, staff, and our local community, while striving to achieve our mission of preparing officers for the U.S. Coast Guard.”