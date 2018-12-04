Barge operators win key changes in ballast water regs

After years of trying, the barge industry has finally won major changes in the way ballast water discharges from vessels are managed by the federal government and states.

Included in the “Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018” that passed the Senate and House in November is a provision that would end an overlapping patchwork of state and federal discharge regulations that has been costly and confusing to vessel owners. Operators argue that lack of a single, national standard has exposed them to fines and other penalties for violating standards in one state while complying with those in another, and they say some state regulations can’t be met with current technologies.

The legislation — named for the retiring Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J., a longtime Coast Guard supporter in Congress – is now awaiting President Trump’s signature to be made law.

Winning passage of the Vessel Incidental Discharge Act, known as VIDA, is a top legislative priority for the barge industry, represented by the American Waterways Operators. AWO has worked with other stakeholders over the years to fashion a bill that would set federal standards for vessel discharges, but success has been elusive until now.

The legislation was slowed by opposition from environmental groups, worried that it would weaken standards on discharges and lead to the release of harmful organisms into waterways and lakes, and from state legislatures and governors concerned that Uncle Sam would be taking over state authority to monitor waters in their jurisdictions.

Critics were especially upset that authority and responsibility would be shifted from experts at the EPA to the Coast Guard, which they say lacks expertise to monitor lakes and rivers from invasive species.

In April, the Senate failed to pass the Coast Guard bill containing VIDA when several of the bill’s supporters changed their votes at the last minute, apparently influenced by concerns from Great Lakes senators and the upcoming midterm elections.

Several months of negotiations followed that produced a compromise that was acceptable to states and green groups. And with the elections over, the political climate was ripe to move it forward.

Under the negotiated version, the EPA would retain lead responsibility for establishing discharge standards, and the Coast Guard would be in charge of enforcement. States would be able to adopt their own ballast regulations but they can’t be stricter than federal ones. (Great Lakes states, however, could work together to go beyond federal standards). The EPA has two years to develop the new regulations and until then, existing state and federal regulations will remain in place.

VIDA also exempts commercial vessels under 79 feet from needing to obtain EPA permits for ballast water and other incidental discharges.

Environmental groups are generally happy with the compromise, and AWO says the legislation “will give vessel owners and mariners the certainty of a nationally consistent regulatory system, while ensuring high standards of environmental protection.”

On other important maritime issues, the Coast Guard authorization bill would: