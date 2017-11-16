Subscribe Advertise Contact

Waterways Council election results released

Waterways Council Inc. elected its directors, officers and audit committee members. Ken Hocke photo
At its annual meeting held last week in Mobile, Ala., the Waterways Council Inc. (WCI), elected the following to the WCI Board of Directors:

Ohio Valley Region:

  • Peter Stephaich, Campbell Transportation Co., Pittsburgh

Mississippi Region:

  • Lee Nelson, Upper River Services, St. Paul, Minn.,

Southern Region:

  • Steve Golding, Golding Barge Line, Vicksburg, Miss.

East/West Coast Region:

  • Tim Parker, Parker Towing Company, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Shippers Category:

  • Todd Sandifer, Marathon Petroleum Company, Ashland, Ky.

Carriers Category:

  • Jeff Webb, Cargill Marine & Terminals, Wayzata, Minn.

Waterways Services Category:

  • Brian Mueller, The Heartland Companies, Columbia, Ill.

Associations/Government Category:

  • Brandy Christian, Port of New Orleans, New Orleans

At-Large Category:

  • Dave Frederick, First Energy, Akron, Ohio
  • Jeff Keifer, American Electric Power, Columbus, Ohio

Board Members by Virtue of Their Title:

  • Michael Toohey, President and CEO, Waterways Council Inc., Washington, D.C., Term expires: November 2018
  • Dan Mecklenborg, General Counsel, Ingram Barge Company, Nashville, Tenn., Term expires: November 2018

Members of the Executive Committee, Officers and Audit Committee were elected for 2018 as follows:

Executive Committee:

  • Rick Calhoun, Honorary Past Chairman
  • Cherrie Felder, Treasurer; Vice President, Channel Shipyard Companies
  • Steve Golding, Vice Chairman; President & CEO. Golding Barge Line, Inc.
  • Martin T. Hettel, Secretary; Vice President, Government Affairs, American Commercial Barge Line
  • Rob Innis, Vice Chairman; Manager, Marine Operations, LafargeHolcim
  • Mark K. Knoy, Honorary Past Chairman; President and CEO, American Commercial Barge Line
  • H. Merritt Lane, Immediate Past Chairman; President and CEO, Canal Barge Co.
  • C. Berdon Lawrence, Honorary Past Chairman; L 3 Partners LLC
  • Scott Leininger, Vice President, CTLC and Marine Divisions, CGB Enterprises Inc.
  • Daniel P. Mecklenborg, General Counsel; Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Ingram Barge Co.
  • Lee Nelson, President & CEO, Upper River Services LLC
  • Tim Parker, Chairman; President, Parker Towing Co., Inc.
  • Caryl Pfeiffer, Vice Chairman; Director, Corporate Fuels and By-Products, LG&E and KU Services Co.
  • Matt Ricketts, President, Crounse Corp.
  • Dale Roth, Business Representative, St. Louis/Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council
  • Peter H. Stephaich, First Vice Chairman; Chairman, Campbell Transportation Co.
  • Michael J. Toohey, President and CEO, Waterways Council Inc.
  • Rodney Weinzierl, Vice Chairman, Executive Director, Illinois Corn Growers Association
  • Matt Woodruff, Vice President, Public & Government Affairs, Kirby Corp.

The following WCI officers were elected for 2018: Officers — Tim Parker, chairman; Merritt Lane, immediate past chairman; Michael Toohey, resident and CEO; Peter Stephaich, first vice chairman; Rob Innis, vice chairman; Steve Golding, vice chairman; Caryl Pfeiffer, vice chairman; Rodney Weinzierl, vice chairman; Matt Woodruff, vice chairman; Dan Mecklenborg, general counsel; Marty Hettel, secretary; Cherrie Felder, treasurer; Debra Calhoun, senior vice president; and Paul Rohde, vice president.

The following members of the WCI Audit Committee were elected for 2018: Audit Committee — Lee Nelson, Caryl Pfeiffer, Matt Ricketts, Peter Stephaich and John Wepfer.

 

 

