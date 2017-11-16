Waterways Council election results released

At its annual meeting held last week in Mobile, Ala., the Waterways Council Inc. (WCI), elected the following to the WCI Board of Directors:
Ohio Valley Region:
- Peter Stephaich, Campbell Transportation Co., Pittsburgh
Mississippi Region:
- Lee Nelson, Upper River Services, St. Paul, Minn.,
Southern Region:
- Steve Golding, Golding Barge Line, Vicksburg, Miss.
East/West Coast Region:
- Tim Parker, Parker Towing Company, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Shippers Category:
- Todd Sandifer, Marathon Petroleum Company, Ashland, Ky.
Carriers Category:
- Jeff Webb, Cargill Marine & Terminals, Wayzata, Minn.
Waterways Services Category:
- Brian Mueller, The Heartland Companies, Columbia, Ill.
Associations/Government Category:
- Brandy Christian, Port of New Orleans, New Orleans
At-Large Category:
- Dave Frederick, First Energy, Akron, Ohio
- Jeff Keifer, American Electric Power, Columbus, Ohio
Board Members by Virtue of Their Title:
- Michael Toohey, President and CEO, Waterways Council Inc., Washington, D.C., Term expires: November 2018
- Dan Mecklenborg, General Counsel, Ingram Barge Company, Nashville, Tenn., Term expires: November 2018
Members of the Executive Committee, Officers and Audit Committee were elected for 2018 as follows:
Executive Committee:
- Rick Calhoun, Honorary Past Chairman
- Cherrie Felder, Treasurer; Vice President, Channel Shipyard Companies
- Steve Golding, Vice Chairman; President & CEO. Golding Barge Line, Inc.
- Martin T. Hettel, Secretary; Vice President, Government Affairs, American Commercial Barge Line
- Rob Innis, Vice Chairman; Manager, Marine Operations, LafargeHolcim
- Mark K. Knoy, Honorary Past Chairman; President and CEO, American Commercial Barge Line
- H. Merritt Lane, Immediate Past Chairman; President and CEO, Canal Barge Co.
- C. Berdon Lawrence, Honorary Past Chairman; L 3 Partners LLC
- Scott Leininger, Vice President, CTLC and Marine Divisions, CGB Enterprises Inc.
- Daniel P. Mecklenborg, General Counsel; Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Ingram Barge Co.
- Lee Nelson, President & CEO, Upper River Services LLC
- Tim Parker, Chairman; President, Parker Towing Co., Inc.
- Caryl Pfeiffer, Vice Chairman; Director, Corporate Fuels and By-Products, LG&E and KU Services Co.
- Matt Ricketts, President, Crounse Corp.
- Dale Roth, Business Representative, St. Louis/Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council
- Peter H. Stephaich, First Vice Chairman; Chairman, Campbell Transportation Co.
- Michael J. Toohey, President and CEO, Waterways Council Inc.
- Rodney Weinzierl, Vice Chairman, Executive Director, Illinois Corn Growers Association
- Matt Woodruff, Vice President, Public & Government Affairs, Kirby Corp.
The following WCI officers were elected for 2018: Officers — Tim Parker, chairman; Merritt Lane, immediate past chairman; Michael Toohey, resident and CEO; Peter Stephaich, first vice chairman; Rob Innis, vice chairman; Steve Golding, vice chairman; Caryl Pfeiffer, vice chairman; Rodney Weinzierl, vice chairman; Matt Woodruff, vice chairman; Dan Mecklenborg, general counsel; Marty Hettel, secretary; Cherrie Felder, treasurer; Debra Calhoun, senior vice president; and Paul Rohde, vice president.
The following members of the WCI Audit Committee were elected for 2018: Audit Committee — Lee Nelson, Caryl Pfeiffer, Matt Ricketts, Peter Stephaich and John Wepfer.