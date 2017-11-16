Waterways Council election results released

At its annual meeting held last week in Mobile, Ala., the Waterways Council Inc. (WCI), elected the following to the WCI Board of Directors:

Ohio Valley Region:

Peter Stephaich, Campbell Transportation Co., Pittsburgh

Mississippi Region:

Lee Nelson, Upper River Services, St. Paul, Minn.,

Southern Region:

Steve Golding, Golding Barge Line, Vicksburg, Miss.

East/West Coast Region:

Tim Parker, Parker Towing Company, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Shippers Category:

Todd Sandifer, Marathon Petroleum Company, Ashland, Ky.

Carriers Category:

Jeff Webb, Cargill Marine & Terminals, Wayzata, Minn.

Waterways Services Category:

Brian Mueller, The Heartland Companies, Columbia, Ill.

Associations/Government Category:

Brandy Christian, Port of New Orleans, New Orleans

At-Large Category:

Dave Frederick, First Energy , Akron, Ohio

Board Members by Virtue of Their Title:

Michael Toohey, President and CEO, Waterways Council Inc., Washington, D.C., Term expires: November 2018

Members of the Executive Committee, Officers and Audit Committee were elected for 2018 as follows:

Executive Committee:

Rick Calhoun, Honorary Past Chairman

Cherrie Felder, Treasurer; Vice President, Channel Shipyard Companies

Rob Innis, Vice Chairman; Manager, Marine Operations, LafargeHolcim

H. Merritt Lane, Immediate Past Chairman; President and CEO, Canal Barge Co.

Corp. Dale Roth, Business Representative, St. Louis/Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council

Inc. Rodney Weinzierl, Vice Chairman, Executive Director, Illinois Corn Growers Association

The following WCI officers were elected for 2018: Officers — Tim Parker, chairman; Merritt Lane, immediate past chairman; Michael Toohey, resident and CEO; Peter Stephaich, first vice chairman; Rob Innis, vice chairman; Steve Golding, vice chairman; Caryl Pfeiffer, vice chairman; Rodney Weinzierl, vice chairman; Matt Woodruff, vice chairman; Dan Mecklenborg, general counsel; Marty Hettel, secretary; Cherrie Felder, treasurer; Debra Calhoun, senior vice president; and Paul Rohde, vice president.

The following members of the WCI Audit Committee were elected for 2018: Audit Committee — Lee Nelson, Caryl Pfeiffer, Matt Ricketts, Peter Stephaich and John Wepfer.