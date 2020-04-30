Video: Tug operator talks about Covid-19 and the industry

Recently, WorkBoat interviewed John Buchanan, president of Harbor Docking & Towing (HDT) in Lake Charles, La. Buchanan discussed the harbor docking and ship-assist market and how his company is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which services the Port of Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Shipping Channel, was founded in 1955 and has a fleet of nine tugs.

Stay updated by subscribing to WorkBoat’s free twice-weekly e-newsletters .

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for daily updates posted to our website.