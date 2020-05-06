Video: Covid-19 and what’s next for Delgado’s maritime training center

Rick Schwab, Delgado Community College’s senior director, maritime and industrial training center and interim executive director of the school’s advanced manufacturing center, and maritime training center instructor Albert Faciane discuss the coronavirus pandemic, when the center expects to open, and how the New Orleans college will operate in the “new normal.”

