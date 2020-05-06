Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Video: Covid-19 and what’s next for Delgado’s maritime training center

By on
Delgado Community College's $6.5 million, 19,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art education facility, part of its Maritime and Industrial Training Center in New Orleans, opened in 2016. Ken Hocke photo

Rick Schwab, Delgado Community College’s senior director, maritime and industrial training center and interim executive director of the school’s advanced manufacturing center, and maritime training center instructor Albert Faciane discuss the coronavirus pandemic, when the center expects to open, and how the New Orleans college will operate in the “new normal.”

Stay updated by subscribing to WorkBoat’s free twice-weekly e-newsletters.

Follow us on InstagramFacebookTwitter and LinkedIn for daily updates posted to our website.

About the author

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.