Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Vessels adrift in Hudson River ice

By on
The Hudson River cruise boat Capt JP III was stranded under a railroad bridge at Albany, N.Y., after being swept downriver in ice floes. NY State Police photo.
The Hudson River cruise boat Capt JP III was stranded under a railroad bridge at Albany, N.Y., after being swept downriver in ice floes. NY State Police photo.

Heavy ice and a rising Hudson River broke tugboats and other vessels away from their moorings near Troy, N.Y. early Friday morning, leaving the 156’ cruise boat Capt JP III wedged under a railroad bridge, Coast Guard and state police reported.

The breakaways started around 1 a.m., likely triggered by heavy rain, rising temperatures and snowmelt Thursday, the Albany, N.Y., Times Union reported. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York got an initial report of vessels adrift from Rensselar County emergency dispatchers, and just before dawn the New York State Police marine unit reported six vessels were drifting, beset by ice floes.

The Capt JP III formerly the Henrietta III river tour boat that operated out of Wilmington, N.C. until 2016 – allided with the Congress Street bridge before becoming jammed Amtrak railroad bridge at Livingston Avenue in Albany. The four-deck vessel is licensed to carry up to 600 passengers and operated by Captain JP Cruise Line, Troy, N.Y., for excursions, dinner cruises and charters.

The Rusty Anchor, a barge that serves as a seasonal waterfront bar and restaurant in Watervliet, N.Y., was carried downriver behind the Capt JP III but cleared the bridges and was secured by tugs.

The Coast Guard dispatched two of its river icebreakers, the 140’ Penobscot Bay and 65’ Wire, to assist in the roundup along with state police and local responders. No injuries or pollution were reported in the incident, the Coast Guard said.

The icebreaking tug Hawser assists the asphalt tanker The Amigo beset by ice in New York's Hudson River Jan. 23, 2019. Coast Guard photo.

The icebreaking tug Hawser assists the asphalt tanker The Amigo beset by ice in New York’s Hudson River Jan. 23, 2019. Coast Guard photo.

The icebreakers have already been busy on the Hudson. Earlier in the week, the 175’ buoy tender Katherine Walker and the Hawser, another 65’ icebreaking tug, freed The Amigo, a 437’x75’ asphalt tanker that had been stuck in the ice en route upriver to Albany.

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.