Verification guidance for Subchapter M towing vessels

Last week, the Marine Safety Center (MSC) has published Marine Technical Note (MTN) 1-17, “Guidance on Verification for Subchapter M Towing Vessels.”

MTN 1-17 identifies the process for requesting and documenting verification of compliance with design standards. The MSC concurrently published a number of Design Verification Guides for Subchapter M vessels, which provide detailed discussion and interpretation of the regulatory requirements to ensure plan submitters understand the Coast Guard’s requirements.

Additionally, MTN 1-17 incorporates previously issued guidance. Design verification related “Frequently Asked Questions” are available on the Towing Vessel National Center of Expertise’s website.

MSC Bulletin 04-16 has been canceled. Following the publication of Subchapter M, inspection of towing vessels, the MSC published Bulletin 04-16, “Submittal of Documents to MSC for Review per 46 CFR Subchapter M.” It provided initial information regarding submission of plans to the Coast Guard.

