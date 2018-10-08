USCG rescues four from crewboat in Louisiana

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people from a crewboat that caught fire in Chandeleur Sound, Louisiana, early Monday morning.

Watchstanders at the Eighth Coast Guard District in New Orleans received a report at 2:36 a.m. that the 120’x25′ aluminum crew/supply vessel Grand Sun was on fire near the Chandeleur Islands. Y&S Marine, Belle Chasse, La., owns the Grand Sun.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the crewboat’s passengers. The air crew arrived on scene at 3:52 a.m. and recovered the four people from the boat and transported them to emergency medical services at Air Station New Orleans.

A 45-foot response boat-medium crew from Coast Guard Station Venice, La., was sent out to monitor the vessel’s location and check for possible pollution.

Built in 1976 at Swiftships, Morgan City, La., the 2,200-hp Grand Sun was equipped with an EPIRB, a B-I fire extinguisher, five B-II fire extinguishers, two fire stations with 50′ of fire hose and nozzles, three 30′ ring buoys, First-Aid kit, two fire axes, 46 type I USCG life jackets, two 25-person USCG-certified life rafts, and a fire detection system. It can accommodate 42 passengers.

The fire remains under investigation. Y&S Marine did not have anyone available late Monday morning to comment.