Tug, barge run aground in Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a tugboat and dry cargo barge that ran aground in the vicinity of north Tongass Narrows, part of Southeast Alaska’s inside passage, Wednesday evening.

The 90’7″x28’5″x10’3″ Samson Mariner, owned and operated by Sitka, Alaska-based Samson Tug and Barge, radioed Coast Guard Sector Juneau to report the grounding and a “minor” hull breach, according to the Coast Guard.

The Samson Mariner was carrying 30,000 gals. of fuel, and the barge, St. Elias, had 40,000 gals. of diesel on board, the Coast Guard said. The crew of the Samson Mariner was able to plug the breached hull. A response boat medium and pollution team dispatched from Coast Guard Station Ketchikan verified the repair and placed containment boom around the tug upon arriving at the scene.

No damage to the 322′ St. Elias was reported, and it was towed to Ward Cove for further assessment. According to a schedule posted on the Samson Tug and Barge website, the Samson Mariner and St. Elias were due to arrive in Valdez, Alaska on Feb. 21 as part of their regular sailing schedule between Seattle and Western Alaska.

According to Coast Guard records, the same barge was involved in a grounding incident in 2011 in Washington state’s Rosario Strait.

No injuries were reported in Wednesday’s incident. The Coast Guard is investigating.