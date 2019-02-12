Towboat capsizes on the Ohio River

The U.S. Coast Guard reported the sinking of a steel towboat near Cheshire, Ohio, on Friday. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Huntington received a report at 1 p.m. that the 60.5’x22’x8′ towing vessel Ed McLaughlin, owned by McGinnis Marine, capsized on the Ohio River at mile marker 259.

High water has kept responders from moving the towboat. “The water is high and it’s moving fast. As soon as the water levels recede, we will be able to go forward with the process,” a Coast Guard spokesman told WorkBoat this afternoon.

All three crewmembers that were aboard the vessel are accounted for and have been taken to a local hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

There is an estimated 4,900 gals. of diesel fuel on board. Light sheening is reported to be around the vessel. Members from MSU Huntington are on the scene to determine if the vessel is leaking fuel and to provide initial assessments of potential environmental and waterway impacts.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. No additional details are available.