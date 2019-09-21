Response continues to breakaway barges, bridge allison near Houston

A unified command is continuing to respond after at least two barges struck the I-10 San Jacinto River Bridge near Houston on Friday.

The unified command consists of the Coast Guard, the federal on-scene coordinator; Texas Department of Transportation, the state on-scene coordinator for transportation and infrastructure; Texas General Land Office, state on-scene coordinator monitoring for pollution; and Canal Barge Company Inc., New Orleans, the responsible party.

There is currently no health threat to the public. As a precautionary measure, Harris County, Texas, and OMI Environmental Solutions have deployed air and water monitoring teams on the river and on shore.

At approximately 12 a.m. Friday, nine barges broke away from their moorings at the San Jacinto River Fleet, north of the San Jacinto River bridge.

Six of the barges have been corralled for transport to fleet areas. They include:

Ingram Barge Company: IB1927 containing soybean oil, IB1985 containing soybean oil, IB1960 containing soybean oil, IB1954 containing soybean oil , IB9123 containing caustic soda, and Canal Barge, CBC1406 containing lube oil.

Two of the barges are currently lodged beneath the I-10 San Jacinto River Bridge. These barges include Canal Barge’s 11,689-bbl. CBC1403 containing naptha and the 16,938-bbl. CBC193 containing monoethylene glycol.

One of the barges is currently beached on a mud flat north of the bridge — CBC1407 containing lube oil.

There are no reports of pollution from the barges involved in this incident; pollution teams, to include air and water monitoring, remain on site and are prepared to respond if the situation changes. As a precautionary measure, containment boom is staged for deployment if needed.

Responders with the San Jacinto River Fleet Unified Command used a drone to conduct initial damage assessments of the I-10 bridge Friday.