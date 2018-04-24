Kirby’s Pyne to retire as executive chairman

Kirby Corp. announced today the retirement of Joseph H. Pyne as executive chairman of the board after 40 years of service. The retirement is effective April 30, 2018. Pyne will continue to serve Kirby as chairman of the board in a non-executive role.

Pyne started his career with Houston-based Kirby in 1978, and has held numerous executive positions including chairman of the board since April 2014, chairman of the board and chief executive officer from January 2014 to April 2014, chairman of the board, president and Chief Executive Officer from April 2013 to January 2014 and from April 2010 to April 2011, and as President and CEO from 1995 to April 2010, executive vice president from 1992 to 1995, and as president of Kirby Inland Marine from 1984 to November 1999. He has served the company as a Director since 1988.

Pyne has also served in various operating and administrative capacities with Kirby Inland Marine from 1978 to 1984.

Kirby will incur a charge for compensation related to the retirement in the 2018 second quarter. For more information on this charge, please reference Kirby’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission April 24.

Kirby is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three U.S. coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. The company also operates offshore dry bulk barge and tugboat units engaged in the offshore transportation of dry bulk cargoes in the U.S. coastal trade.