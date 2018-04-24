Subscribe Advertise Contact

Kirby’s Pyne to retire as executive chairman

By on
Joe Pyne. Seamen's Church Institute photo
Joe Pyne. Seamen's Church Institute photo

Kirby Corp. announced today the retirement of Joseph H. Pyne as executive chairman of the board after 40 years of service. The retirement is effective April 30, 2018. Pyne will continue to serve Kirby as chairman of the board in a non-executive role.

Pyne started his career with Houston-based Kirby in 1978, and has held numerous executive positions including chairman of the board since April 2014, chairman of the board and chief executive officer from January 2014 to April 2014, chairman of the board, president and Chief Executive Officer from April 2013 to January 2014 and from April 2010 to April 2011, and as President and CEO from 1995 to April 2010, executive vice president from 1992 to 1995, and as president of Kirby Inland Marine from 1984 to November 1999. He has served the company as a Director since 1988.

Pyne has also served in various operating and administrative capacities with Kirby Inland Marine from 1978 to 1984.

Kirby will incur a charge for compensation related to the retirement in the 2018 second quarter. For more information on this charge, please reference Kirby’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission April 24.

Kirby is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three U.S. coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. The company also operates offshore dry bulk barge and tugboat units engaged in the offshore transportation of dry bulk cargoes in the U.S. coastal trade.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.