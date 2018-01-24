Pushboat sinks at Arkansas landing

The Coast Guard and other responders set up a spill containment Wednesday around a sunken pushboat containing 10,000 gals. of fuel on the Lower Mississippi River near Blytheville, Ark.

The 61′, 1,400-hp Virginia Renee sank at its Hickman Landing mooring and operator Terral River Service, Lake Providence, La., notified the Coast Guard at 5:35 a.m, according to a Coast Guard statement.

The response effort included the Coast Guard’s Sector Lower Mississippi, Enhanced Environmental and Emergency Services (E3), Clinton, Miss., Budwine & Associates Inc., Covington, La., and Big River Shipbuilders Inc., Vickburg, Miss.

Booms and absorbent pads were deployed to mitigate the spread of fuel, and divers were on the scene Wednesday morning, according to the Coast Guard. A salvage plan was being developed to raise the Virginia Renee, one of the fleet boats based at Terral’s Lake Providence harbor.