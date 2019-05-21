Pink flamingo on a barge turns heads in New York

Soft drink giant Pepsi kicked off its summer marketing campaign by floating a giant inflated pink flamingo around New York City Monday.

A barge pushed by one of the Miller’s Launch tugboats out of Staten Island cruised along the Hudson and East rivers with the oversized pool toy lashed down and bobbing in the breeze.

The stunt was a reference to the soda maker’s “Always Pool Ready” advertising slogan, tied into a social media marketing campaign, followed in the evening by a party at Manhattan’s Pier 17 with social media personalities DJ Khaled and Chrissy Teigen.

Similar inflated figures floated Monday in Los Angeles, Calif., from Long Beach to Malibu, on Biscayne Bay at Miami, and at the Navy Pier in Chicago.