One dead in South Carolina seawall allision

Tugs pass the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on the Cooper River at Charleston, S.C. Kirk Moore photo
One crewman died and another was injured Friday when their 24’ workboat allided with a seawall on the Cooper River near Charleston, S.C., according to the Coast Guard.

Edward Barrett of Moran Environmental Recovery LLC, based in Randolph, Mass., and operating a response center in Charleston, was operating the Miss June when watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center got a report at 11:31 p.m. that the boat hit the seawall, south of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at the former Charleston Naval Base.

The 24-foot Moran Environmental workboat Miss June allided with a seawall on the Cooper River in North Charleston, July 6, 2018. Coast Guard photo

The North Charleston police and fire departments responded, along with officers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Coast Guard investigators. Police reported Barrett was dead at the scene, and the second crewman who suffered a leg injury was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

