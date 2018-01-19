North Carolina TowBoatUS captain missing after capsize

The search resumed Friday for a TowBoatUS captain whose 21’ vessel capsized during a night towing job near the mouth of North Carolina’s Pungo River, Coast Guard officials said.

Watchstanders at the Hobucken Coast Guard station received a call at approximately 1:20 a.m.Thursday reporting the boat had capsized while towing a 47’ recreational boat. The TowBoatUS captain, a 45-year-old man, was reported to be wearing coveralls, rubber boots and a lifejacket.

A 45’ Response Boat-Medium crew launched from Hobucken, and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from the Elizabeth City, N.C., air station. The Coast Guard crews searched along with North Carolina wildlife and Beaufort County officers. As many as 10 vessels were expected as the search resumed at daybreak Friday.

The one man aboard the recreational boat being towed was taken to shore by a North Carolina Wildlife crew to be evaluated by emergency medical services.

“We’re working closely with our state and local partners,” said Cmdr. Matthew Moorlag, the Coast Guard 5th District search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we continue to search.”