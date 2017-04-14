Subscribe Advertise Contact

New York tugboat crewman severs arm in line accident

By on
EMTs place a crewman into an ambulance after he was evacuated from the tugboat Mister T in New York on April 13, 2017. NYPD photo.
EMTs place a crewman into an ambulance after he was evacuated from the tugboat Mister T in New York on April 13, 2017. NYPD photo.

A tugboat deckhand lost his lower left arm in a line handling accident Thursday night in New York Harbor, police said.

A Harbor Police unit responded to the scene near the Statue of Liberty, providing first aid and evacuating the 27-year-old to a waiting ambulance at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, DNAInfo New York reported.

The crewman, whose identity was not released, was working on the Mister T, a 145’x24’x11.9’, 2,200-hp tug operated by Buchanan Marine, New Haven, Conn.

Police sources told DNAInfo that the crewman was securing a line between the tug and a barge shortly after 11 p.m. when it cinched his arm just below the elbow, severing the appendage.

NYPD Special Operations division Chief Harry Wedin credited “excellent work and quick response” by officer Paul Hessian, who applied a tourniquet to the crewman’s arm to control bleeding.

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.