New federal grants available to U.S. ports

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that $292.7 million is available under the Port Infrastructure Development Program to make grants to improve port facilities at coastal seaports.

Of these funds, $92.7 million of the funds will go towards grants to the 15 coastal seaports that handled the greatest number of loaded foreign and domestic 20′ equivalent units (TEUs) of containerized cargo in 2016. Funds for the Port Infrastructure Development Program will be awarded as discretionary grants on a competitive basis for projects that will improve the safety, efficiency, or reliability of the movement of goods into, out of, around, or within a coastal port, as well as the unloading and loading of cargo at a coastal seaport.

All Port Infrastructure Development Program funding grant recipients must meet all applicable Federal requirements, including the Buy American Act. Applications must be submitted by 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sept. 16, 2019. Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov. For more information concerning this notice, please contact the Port Infrastructure Development Program staff via email at Ports@dot.gov.