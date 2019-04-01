Missouri River safety zone established

The Coast Guard has established a temporary safety zone on the navigable waters of the Missouri River from mile marker 226 to mile marker 360 between Glasgow, Mo., and Kansas City, Mo.

The Coast Guard said the action was necessary to provide for the safety of persons, vessels, and the marine environment as a result of increasing flood conditions on the river that is threatening to overtop levees. Entry of vessels or persons into this zone is prohibited unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port Sector Upper Mississippi River (COTP) or a designated representative.

The rule is effective from April 1 until April 30 or until cancelled by the COTP, whichever occurs first.