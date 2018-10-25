Mariners can replace credentials lost in Michael for free

The Coast Guard has issued a bulletin on how U.S. mariners can receive free duplicate merchant mariner credentials (MMCs) to replace originals lost or destroyed as a result of Hurricane Michael or subsequent flooding.

The bulletin said that mariners should follow the following steps to obtain an expedited replacement credential:

• Provide a statement of loss to the National Maritime Center (NMC) either by fax to (304) 433-3412 or via e-mail to IASKNMC@uscg.mil. The statement should contain: mariner’s full name, mariner’s date of birth, mariner’s reference number or social security number, current mailing address, current phone number and/or e-mail address and a brief description of the circumstances surrounding the loss/destruction of the credential.

Unless otherwise requested, any duplicate MMCs issued per the request process above must include a corresponding Medical Certificate. The Coast Guard will make every effort to have duplicate credentials mailed out the next business day. Alternatively, mariners may submit a CG-719B, Application for MMC, to one of the Regional Examination Centers with the information above.

If an MMC is unserviceable due to damage or your lost credential is subsequently found, that credential should be mailed to: Commanding Officer, United States Coast Guard, National Maritime Center, 100 Forbes Drive, Martinsburg, WV 25404. For questions or concerns, visit the NMC website, or contact the NMC Customer Service Center by e-mailing IASKNMC@uscg.mil, by using the NMC online chat system, or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).