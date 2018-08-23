Marad to open new Gateway office in Paducah, Ky.

The U.S. Maritime Administration will open a new Gateway office in Paducah, Ky., to better assist ports, service providers and vessel operators on the nation’s inland rivers system.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was in Paducah Thursday afternoon to announce the office opening, at an event at the city’s Carson Four River Center, Marad officials said.

“Paducah’s proximity to three major river confluences make it an ideal location to support stakeholders working to create a strong network on inland waterways that will advance the nation’s export activities,” according to statement from the agency.

The decision advances efforts by city and regional officials to raise Paducah’s industry profile. Located at the confluence of the Tennessee and Ohio rivers, the city had a historic role in the early steamboat trade. Today it is home to some 23 barge companies and the Seaman’s Church Institute Center for Maritime Education, a major training hub for the river industry.