Kirby announces $710 million acquisition

Kirby Corporation, the largest tank barge operator in the U.S., will acquire substantially all of the assets and businesses of Stewart & Stevenson LLC in a $710 million deal announced Tuesday.

Stewart & Stevenson, a subsidiary of the Parman Capital Group, manufactures and distributes products and services for the oil and gas, marine, construction, power generation, transportation, mining and agricultural industries. Both companies are based in Houston, as is Kirby.

According to a statement announcing the agreement, the acquisition will significantly expand the geographic footprint and capabilities of Kirby’s distribution and services business.

“This transaction creates one of the largest distribution networks in the country with the engineering and technological capacity to successfully address the complex requirements of a large customer base in a competitive national and global environment,” said David Grzebinski, Kirby’s president and CEO. “In this period of accelerating demand in the pressure pumping and industrial sectors of the economy, Stewart & Stevenson’s leadership in these sectors and its longstanding, close relationships with the world’s major industrial companies provide an excellent opportunity for us to expand our participation in the national and international arenas. We expect this to accelerate diversification of our combined product lines, boost facility utilization and improve productivity.”

The purchase will be funded equally through Kirby’s revolving credit facility and Kirby common stock valued at approximately $355 million, subject to certain closing adjustments. The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur in the third quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

Grzebinski said that Kirby expects the acquisition to be “modestly accretive to 2017 earnings per share, and expect more meaningful accretion in 2018 as we consolidate operations and capture synergies.”

Kirby is expected to provide updated 2017 guidance on the company’s third quarter earnings release call, and will provide full year 2018 revenue and earnings per share guidance, including accretion from Stewart & Stevenson, when the company reports earnings in January 2018.

The agreement was signed on June 13 by Hushang Ansary, executive chairman of Stewart &

Stevenson, and Joseph H. Pyne, executive chairman of Kirby Corporation.