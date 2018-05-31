Hurricane season is here, so prepare

Barely a year after a trifecta of deadly storms battered the U.S. in 2017, the Coast Guard is reminding mariners and the public to prepare for the 2018 hurricane season that starts Friday.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October. Subtropical storm Alberto brought a preview over Memorial Day, killing four people in Cuba and four in North Carolina while spreading heavy rains as far north as Chicago.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 75 percent chance the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season will be near or above normal. Even with this prediction people should always prepare for the unexpected, making sure they are ready for the hurricane season.

“It’s vitally important to have a hurricane preparedness plan set in place for you and your family,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, Coast Guard 7th District, chief of incident management. “We highly recommend ensuring you have a survival kit with items like batteries, flash lights, radios and water. It’s also critical to pay close attention to weather both ashore and out at sea, and heed the messages and evacuation orders if issued by authorities.”

The Coast Guard recommends you keep the following things in mind for this hurricane season:

Prepare a kit. Ensure you and your family have a disaster kit ready to go in case of an emergency. For more information on items to include in a kit visit Ready.gov preparedness tips.

For more information on hurricane preparedness visit Ready.gov and NOAA websites, as well as following them on Twitter at Readygov and NOAA.