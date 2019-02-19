Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Great Lakes ore carrier catches fire at Ohio terminal

A fire broke out on the Great Lakes ore carrier St. Clair while it was moored at Oregon, Ohio, for winter repair work Feb. 16, 2019. Coast Guard photo/MCPO Alan Haraf
A Great Lakes ore carrier tied up at the Port of Toldeo in Ohio was the scene of a Saturday night fire that drew in eight local fire companies but caused no injuries, according to the Coast Guard.

The 770’x92’x30’, 44,800 dwt St. Clair, operated by the American Steamship Company, Williamsville, N.Y., was undergoing winter season repairs and was moored at the CSX Torco terminal in Oregon, Ohio, on Feb. 16 when watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Detroit were notified of the fire at about 9:30 p.m. by the Coast Guard station at the Toledo port.

The exterior fire broke out on the stern of the vessel, which had no one on board and no cargo, the Coast Guard said.

The Oregon Fire Department set up a command post where they were joined by senior Coast Guard officers from Sector Detroit. Firefighters conducted their attack using mainly water from  tank trucks, and brought the fire under control. Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) was used overnight and was cleaned up by vacuum trucks. During and after the blaze firefighters also protecting adjacent ships, spraying water to keep them cool.

At first light Sunday a helicopter crew a pollution responder from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit surveyed the scene and determined there was no pollution in the Maumee River. The American Steamship Company contacted the National Response Corporation, which contracted with Marine Pollution Control, Detroit, Mich., to come on scene and prepare to respond to any possible pollution. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also conducted air quality tests in the vicinity of the ship and found the air free of pollution from the fire.

