Great Lakes awarded $141 million in dredge contracts

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. announced yesterday that it has been awarded several major dredging contracts totaling $141 million.

The awarded work includes:

Jacksonville (Fla.) Deepening Contract B Option (Capital Deepening, Florida , $96.6 million);

, $96.6 million); Baltimore Harbor (Maintenance, Maryland , $38.4 million);

(Maintenance, , $38.4 million); Boston Harbor (Maintenance, Massachusetts , $5.6 million).

The base scope for the Jacksonville Deepening Contract B was awarded in 2018 and the option work is a continuation of channel deepening an additional 2.5 miles upriver. Work is expected to begin in September with completion in late 2020.

The Baltimore Harbor project involves maintenance dredging of the sea-lanes into the Port of Baltimore and is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020. Dredge material is to be pumped for beneficial use.

The Boston Harbor project is maintenance dredging of the inner harbor channels and is expected to begin in late September.

“We are pleased to announce these significant capital and maintenance dredging awards for our company,” David Simonelli, president of dredging, said in a statement. “We expect these projects to contribute positively to Great Lakes’ performance this year and in 2020 and contribute to the strengthening of the U.S. infrastructure.”

Oak Brook, Ill.-based Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is the largest provider of dredging services in the U.S. and the only U.S. dredging company with significant international operations, the company said. The 129-year-old company owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.