Grain inspections up 71% from same time last year

Grain inspections were down last week but above four-week and three-year averages. For the week ending Sept. 10, total inspections of grain (corn, wheat, and soybeans) for export from all major U.S. export regions totaled 2.83 million metric tons (mmt).

Total grain inspections were down 8% from the previous week, up 71% from last year, and up 27% from the three-year average. Inspections were down 9% from the previous week for wheat; down 12% for soybeans; and down 1% for corn.

Mississippi Gulf grain inspections decreased 12% from the previous week, and Pacific Northwest (PNW) grain inspections decreased 11%. During the last four weeks, however, inspections were 28% above last year and 18% above the three-year average as shipments destined to Asia and Latin America remained strong.

For the week ending Sept. 12, barge grain movements totaled 803,640 tons. This was 1% more than the previous week and 9% more than the same period last year.

For the week ending Sept. 12, 514 grain barges moved down river — four more barges than the previous week. There were 912 grain barges unloaded in New Orleans, 11% more than the previous week.