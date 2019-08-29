Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Grain inspections fall but corn rebounds

By on
Grain barges tied up to a pier near the Port of New Orleans. USDA photo/ Anson Eaglin.
For the week ending Aug. 24, barge grain movements totaled 890,199 tons, a 63% increase from the previous week. USDA photo/ Anson Eaglin.

For the week ending Aug. 22, total inspections of grain (corn, wheat, and soybeans) for export from all major U.S. export regions reached 2.16 million metric tons (mmt), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This amount is 7% less than the previous week, down 22% from last year, and 15% below the three-year average, the USDA said in its weekly Grain Transportation Report released today. The drop in total inspections was caused mainly by lower wheat and soybean inspections. Corn inspections, however, rebounded from the previous week, increasing 25%.

Week-to-week inspections of corn for export increased to Latin America and Asia, with Latin America accounting for 68% of all corn inspected. Pacific Northwest (PNW) grain inspections increased 11% from the previous week, but Mississippi Gulf grain inspections decreased 17%.

For the week ending Aug. 24, barge grain movements totaled 890,199 tons, the GTR said. This is a 63% increase from the previous week and a 1% increase over the same period last year. For the week ending Aug. 24, 564 grain barges moved down river. This is 216 more barges than the previous week. There were 599 grain barges unloaded in New Orleans, 12% less than the previous week.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.