Grain barge shipments recovering, but delays continue

Two weeks of falling grain barge tonnages on the Mississippi, Ohio and Arkansas rivers have begun to reverse, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly Grain Transportation Report (GTR).

The week ending July 28 saw corn barge corn barge tonnage on the locking portions of the Mississippi, Ohio, and Arkansas rivers rise to 512,000 tons, 31% higher than the previous week. Soybean tonnages rose 76% to 354,000 tons, the second highest weekly tonnage since March.

There were 923 grain barges unloaded in the New Orleans Port Region, the highest number since late November 2017.

The increases came after two weeks of decline earlier in July, as the Mississippi River navigation system recovered from recent high water conditions. But delays are continuing, notably at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam on the upper Mississippi near East Alton, Illinois.

Repairs have closed the main lock chamber there, a partial closure now expected to last until Aug. 10. USDA workers say their industry sources report delays of 40 to 60 hours.

As of July 31, spot barge rates, for export grain on the Upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers, have increased 19 to 22 percent compared to la