Foss subsidiary purchases Crowley Alaska vessels

Cook Inlet Tug & Barge (CITB), a subsidiary of Foss Maritime Company, announced today that it has purchased all of Crowley’s Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, assets. This includes tugs, barges, heavy machinery and other vehicles and equipment.

“These assets are already positioned on the North Slope,” said John Parrott, president and CEO of Foss. “They are operationally ready to perform shallow-draft tug and barge services and offer us the opportunity to expand our Alaska operations.”

The vessels and marine assets have spent their entire operating years on the North Slope. “The shallow draft design of the vessels makes them ideal to service the North Slope and Western Alaska Markets,” said CITB’s Mike O’Shea. “In addition, the vessels are all in excellent condition.”

Cook Inlet Tug & Barge plans to streamline its operation by focusing on marine equipment and partnering with established shore side service providers in Prudhoe Bay.

“CITB is excited about the addition of this fleet. We look forward to working with companies on the North Slope, and providing leaner options to the oil and gas industry,” said Parrott.