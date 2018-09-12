Florence forecast to blanket Carolinas into Georgia

Coast Guard officials began preparations Wednesday to potentially close the port at Savannah, Ga., as the National Hurricane Center forecast that Hurricane Florence could drift slowly west and batter the Carolinas through the weekend.

The Coast Guard set port condition X-ray for Savannah at 8 a.m. in expectation of gale-force wind within 48 hours, extending the pre-storm preparations ongoing as far north as Baltimore. From Charleston, S.C., to the Virginia capes and lower Chesapeake Bay, conditions were set at Yankee, the last stage for oceangoing vessels greater than 500 tons to prepare departure 24 hours before the onset of tropical storm force winds.

A hurricane warning was in effect from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, N.C., an extent of almost 400 miles. At 2 p.m. Wednesday the storm was churning maximum sustained winds of 125 mph 435 miles southeast of Wilmington, N.C., according to the hurricane center. The center reported a satellite altimeter measured wave heights as high as 83’ in the northeast quadrant of the storm.

The storm could strengthen as it continues to move over the warmest sea surface temperatures around 84 degrees Fahrenheit with little wind shear Thursday. Some weakening could occur as Florence moves across cooler waters and draws upwelling on the shallow continental shelf, but that will not lessen the storm’s danger, NHC forecasters said.

“While Florence’s maximum winds are expected to weaken a little, it is still expected to remain a dangerous major hurricane as it approaches the coast,” they warned in a Wednesday mid-day update. “The threat to life from storm surge and rainfall will not diminish, and these impacts will cover a large area regardless of exactly where the center of Florence moves.”

Moreover, the storm will slow as it approaches the coast for a landfall Friday or Saturday near the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Weak steering current will allow the hurricane to drift westward along the South Carolina coast and inland, and center over the state’s interior Sunday morning, the NHC projected.

The Coast Guard continued Wednesday to position vessels and aircraft in preparation for the storm. The cutter Hamilton departed Charleston Wednesday, while helicopter crews from the Miami air station flew their aircraft to Savannah to be ready for search and rescue operations.

The likelihood that Florence will pound the coast for days not hours underscored flooding risks from both storm surge and rainfall measured in feet. Surges could reach 9’ to 13’ on the southeast North Carolina coast between Cape Fear and Cape Lookout, including the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds and their rivers, and 6’ to 9’ on the adjacent stretches of coast.