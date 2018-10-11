Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Flooding halts barge traffic on Upper Miss

By on
07.17.12.flooding

Heavy rains and severe storms in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin, from June into October, have resulted in several instances of flooding through the region, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said today.

As of Oct. 10, the latest round of rain closed six locks on the Upper Mississippi River. The southern-most lock closure is at Lock 22, near Hannibal, Mo., which has stopped all export-bound barge shipments originating from points north including Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and parts of Missouri and Illinois, the USDA said. Forecasts from the National Weather Service indicate that water levels at Lock 22 will not recede to navigable levels, until Oct. 23.

For the week ending Oct. 6, barge grain movements totaled 541,650 tons, 31% higher than the previous week and down 9% from the same period last year, the USDA said. For the week ending Oct. 6, 340 grain barges moved down river, 79 barges more than the previous week. There were 800 grain barges unloaded in New Orleans, 6% higher than the previous week.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.