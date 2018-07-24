Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

First Miami tugboats issued Subchapter M certificates

By on
Capt. Megan Dean, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, issues a certificate of inspection to Capt. Steven Johnson, captain of the Kirby tugboat Miami at the Port of Miami, July 20, 2018. Coast Guard photo/PO3 Brandon Murray.
Capt. Megan Dean, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, issues a certificate of inspection to Capt. Steven Johnson, captain of the Kirby tugboat Miami at the Port of Miami, July 20, 2018. Coast Guard photo/PO3 Brandon Murray.

Three south Florida towing vessels have obtained Subchapter M certificates of inspection from Coast Guard Sector Miami, the first of 60 vessels in the sector that will be brought into full compliance in coming years.

On Friday, Capt. Megan Dean, captain of the port for Sector Miami, handed the certificates to captains of the vessels Miami, Peggy Ann, and Jean Ruth, which all underwent inspections by the Miami sector’s prevention department. The gathering was held July 20, the deadline for complying with Subchapter M and the start of phasing in full inspection requirements for the U.S. towing fleet of around 5,000 vessels.

The 79’6″x33’x12’, 3,000-hp Miami is operated by the Kirby Corp., Houston; the 42’x16’x4’, 800-hp Peggy Ann is operated by P&L Towing and Transportation Inc., Miami; and the 49’5″x18’x7′, 800-hp Jean Ruth is operated by Hempstead Marine Inc., Miami.

There are about 60 vessels in the Miami region affected by the new rules. Coast Guard officials estimate they will perform around 16 vessel inspections annually.

“My team and the operators here today have worked tirelessly over the last several years to bring these towing vessels into compliance with the new regulations,” said Dean. “This shows their commitment to the safe movement of commerce in Port Miami and the Miami River.”

Capt. Megan Dean, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, with crews of the tugboats Miami, Jean Ruth and Peggy Ann after issuing the them certificates of inspection in Port of Miami, July 20, 2018. Coast Guard photo/PO3 Brandon Murray.

Capt. Megan Dean, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, with crews of the tugboats Miami, Jean Ruth and Peggy Ann after issuing the tugs certificates of inspection at the Port of Miami, July 20, 2018. Coast Guard photo/PO3 Brandon Murray.

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.