First Miami tugboats issued Subchapter M certificates

Three south Florida towing vessels have obtained Subchapter M certificates of inspection from Coast Guard Sector Miami, the first of 60 vessels in the sector that will be brought into full compliance in coming years.

On Friday, Capt. Megan Dean, captain of the port for Sector Miami, handed the certificates to captains of the vessels Miami, Peggy Ann, and Jean Ruth, which all underwent inspections by the Miami sector’s prevention department. The gathering was held July 20, the deadline for complying with Subchapter M and the start of phasing in full inspection requirements for the U.S. towing fleet of around 5,000 vessels.

The 79’6″x33’x12’, 3,000-hp Miami is operated by the Kirby Corp., Houston; the 42’x16’x4’, 800-hp Peggy Ann is operated by P&L Towing and Transportation Inc., Miami; and the 49’5″x18’x7′, 800-hp Jean Ruth is operated by Hempstead Marine Inc., Miami.

There are about 60 vessels in the Miami region affected by the new rules. Coast Guard officials estimate they will perform around 16 vessel inspections annually.

“My team and the operators here today have worked tirelessly over the last several years to bring these towing vessels into compliance with the new regulations,” said Dean. “This shows their commitment to the safe movement of commerce in Port Miami and the Miami River.”