First edition of NOAA’s ‘U.S. Coast Pilot’ available

The first edition of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s U.S. Coast Pilot (Vol. 1, 48th Edition, 2018), that includes both the Navigation Rules as well as the amalgamated International Regulations for the Prevention of Collisions at Sea, is now available, the Coast Guard announced last week.

The U.S. Coast Pilot is issued in nine volumes that contain supplemental information difficult to portray on a nautical chart but that is important to navigators of coastal and intracoastal waters and the Great Lakes. U.S. Coast Pilot publications already include the Coast Guard’s Vessel Traffic Service regulations.

This newest edition covers the Atlantic Coast from Eastport, Maine, to Cape Cod, Mass. To access, click here, or navigate to the U.S. Coast Pilot website and select the New England region on the interactive map. The publication dates of the other volumes are available by selecting each geographic region on the map.

All U.S. Coast Pilot books can be downloaded from NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey website.