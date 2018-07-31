Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

First edition of NOAA’s ‘U.S. Coast Pilot’ available

By on
NOAA graphic
NOAA graphic

The first edition of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s U.S. Coast Pilot (Vol. 1, 48th Edition, 2018), that includes both the Navigation Rules as well as the amalgamated International Regulations for the Prevention of Collisions at Sea, is now available, the Coast Guard announced last week.

The U.S. Coast Pilot is issued in nine volumes that contain supplemental information difficult to portray on a nautical chart but that is important to navigators of coastal and intracoastal waters and the Great Lakes. U.S. Coast Pilot publications already include the Coast Guard’s Vessel Traffic Service regulations.

This newest edition covers the Atlantic Coast from Eastport, Maine, to Cape Cod, Mass. To access, click here, or navigate to the U.S. Coast Pilot website and select the New England region on the interactive map. The publication dates of the other volumes are available by selecting each geographic region on the map.

All U.S. Coast Pilot books can be downloaded from NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey website.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.