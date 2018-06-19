Duluth harbor to close for Trump visit

The Coast Guard will enforce security zones in the harbor at Duluth, Minn., for President Trump’s visit Wednesday, during a conference that local leaders hope will boost the region’s mining and shipping industries.

Trump is expected to tout his trade and deregulation policies at the business roundtable, to be held at a secure location along the waterfront. Duluth is home port for the Great Lakes trade in taconite iron ore, so Trump will be talking about his efforts to revive the domestic steel industry with business leaders and at an arena rally that evening.

Local officials have their own agenda too, including getting more commitment for federal waterways funding. The inland shipping and barge industry held high hopes for a Trump infrastructure plan, but had a lukewarm response when the actual plan called for more state and local funding.

“From what I’ve been told, (Trump) wants to talk about the impact of mining, down the line, the jobs impacts, all the way to the steel mills,” Ray Klosowski, president of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, told the Duluth News Tribune. “And, of course, we want talk about the Soo Locks (reconstruction/replacement) of the Poe Lock to make sure we have that economic lifeline continue to be available.”

Coast Guard officials said there will be two security zones established during the visit, including northern and central portions of the Duluth-Superior Harbor, the Duluth Ship Canal, East Gate Basin, and around the Blatnik Bridge. Enforcement times provided will be subject to change. And updates for mariners will be broadcast over VHF channel 16.

Security Zone A covers northern Duluth Harbor Basin and will be enforced from 4 p.m. through approximately 8 p.m. on June 20, 2018. Zone A encompasses all waters west of an imaginary line drawn from position 46°46′15″ N., 092°5′31″ W. (near S.W. corner of Coast Guard Station Duluth dock) extending across the water to position 46°46′22″ N., 092°6′14″ W. (near N.E. corner of General Mills Elevator A dock). Additionally, Zone A includes all waters of the Duluth Ship Canal and extends 100 yards into Lake Superior from the breakwall lights. The Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge and Minnesota Slip Bridge (Blue Bridge) will not lift for commercial or recreational vessels while this zone is enforced.

Security Zone B covers central portions of Duluth-Superior Harbor and will be enforced from 4 p.m. through approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 20, 2018. Zone B encompasses all waters from Interstate Island, under the Blatnik Bridge and north to the southern boundary of Zone A, near the S.W. corner of Coast Guard Station Duluth dock. The southern boundary of Zone B is an imaginary line drawn from position 46°44′45″ N., 092°5′45″ W. (on the northern shore of Connors Point) extending across the water to position 46°45′14″ N., 092°4′33″ W. on Park Point. Mariners should remain south of the green “11” buoy.

All vessels and persons are prohibited from entry into or remaining in the security zones unless authorized by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) Duluth or designated representative. Vessels already at berth, moored, or anchored at the time the security zones are implemented do not have to depart the zone unless directed to depart by the COTP Duluth or designated representative. All vessels underway within the security zones at the time they are implemented are to depart the zone.

Vessels and persons who wish to request authorization to enter the security zones may contact COTP Duluth or designated representative via VHF radio on channel 16.