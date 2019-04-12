Dredge crewmember missing after workboat capsizes in Charleston harbor

One crewmember was missing after a workboat under tow by the dredge Brunswick capsized in the harbor at Charleston, S.C., Coast Guard officials said.

The boat with two crew on board was off the city’s Battery, near the main harbor and Ashley River channels, when the accident was reported to Coast Guard watchstanders at 9:51 p.m. Thursday.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched from Charleston along with two response boat crews, who searched through the night and again at first light Friday.

Charleston and North Charleston police and fire marine units joined in the search, along with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The dredge operator Southern Dredging Co., Inc., Charleston, was coordinating salvage of the workboat. The cause of the capsizing is under investigation, according to the Coast Guard.