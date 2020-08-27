Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Corps of Engineers signs hydropower agreement

Davis Dam spans the Colorado River in Pyramid Canyon 67 miles downstream from Hoover Dam and 88 miles upstream from Parker Dam. The Mexican Treaty of 1944 required the United States to construct Davis Dam for regulation of water to be delivered to Mexico. The reservoir formed by the dam, Lake Mohave, is used for that purpose through integrated operations of Hoover and Davis Powerplants. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation in signing an interagency memorandum of understanding Thursday during a ceremony on National Hydropower Day. The agencies agree to collaborate on common issues and leverage resources to further the nation’s hydropower generation.

Ryan A. Fisher, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army (Civil Works); Brenda Burman, commissioner for the Bureau of Reclamation; and Daniel R. Simmons, assistant secretary of energy efficiency and renewable energy, Department of Energy, signed today’s agreement during the ceremony held at the Hoover Dam Visitor Center in Nevada.

The agencies, in partnership with the Power Marketing Agencies, agree to create an action plan designed to adapt hydropower to the changing energy landscape. The action plan will focus on developing projects and activities using data driven, risk-based decision-making and consider projects in the areas of asset management, improving the value of hydropower, workforce training, water supply reliability, and environmental outcomes.

“This agreement will allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through its Civil Works mission to continue its partnership with federal and industry partners as we work together to enhance and manage our nation’s hydropower program,” said Fisher.

 

 

