Coast Guard issues first Sub M COI in 8th District

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston issued an initial certificate of inspection (COI) to the towboat Sacred Heart earlier this month, the first COI issued under Subchapter M towing regulations in the USCG’s 8th District.

The 74’x28′, 2,000-hp, Sacred Heart is owned and operated by Marquette Transportation Company LLC.

All towing vessels are required to comply with Subchapter M by July 20.

Subchapter M resources, checklists, job aids and more can be found on the Towing Vessel National Center of Expertise’s website.