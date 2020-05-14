Coast Guard seeks comments on tank vessel financial responsibility

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register yesterday that it is seeking public comments on a proposal to expand regulations on vessel financial responsibility for all tank vessels greater than 100 gross tons. The notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) also proposes to make other amendments that clarify and update reporting requirements, reflect current practice, and remove unnecessary regulations.

This proposed rule would ensure that the Coast Guard has current information when there are significant changes in a vessel’s operation, ownership, or evidence of financial responsibility, and would reflect current best practices in the Coast Guard’s management of the Certificate of Financial Responsibility program.

The Coast Guard will consider all comments and material received during the comment period. Comments and related material must be received by the Coast Guard on or before Aug. 11, 2020.

For more information, read the Federal Register NPRM or call or email Benjamin White, National Pollution Funds Center, at 202-795-6066, or Benjamin.H.White@uscg.mil.