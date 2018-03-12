Coast Guard searching for two missing after towboat sinks

The U.S. Coast Guard continued searching for two people Monday night after the 64′ towing vessel Natalie Jean sank in the vicinity of mile marker 90.5 on the Mississippi River near New Orleans, Monday. Creole Chief Inc., New Orleans, owns the Natalie Jean.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 9:43 a.m. that the towing vessel Natalie Jean had capsized with three people aboard. The good Samaritan vessel Earl Gosling rescued one person, but the other two remain unfound.

Involved in the search are a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Station New Orleans Response Boat-Medium boat crew, Coast Guard Cutter Barbara Mabrity, New Orleans Harbor Police, Plaquemines Port Authority, St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Corps of Engineers.

The Mississippi River remains closed from mile marker 89 to 90.5. There is an estimated 600 gallons of fuel on board the Natalie Jean. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Coast Guard had not released an update as of 9 p.m. central daylight time. However, one local television station is reporting that the Natalie Jean was pushing a barge along the river in very high water with a six knot current and collided with a ship at anchor before sinking. The station, WWL-TV, also reported that the man rescued was the towboat’s captain.