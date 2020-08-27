Coast Guard, salvage crews recover remaining dredging vessel crew

Coast Guard and salvage crews recovered the bodies of the two remaining crewmembers Monday after recovering a portion of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Corpus Christi, Texas.

All missing crewmembers are now accounted for and the families have been notified.

“We can confirm that all four missing crewmen have been recovered,” said Mark Stauffer, CEO, Orion Marine Group. “We are grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, and the rest of the associated agencies for their tireless efforts in assisting in the search and recovery efforts. We are devastated by the loss of four of our colleagues, each of whom has been a valuable part of the Orion team for many years. Our heartfelt prayers and sympathy are extended to their families and friends, and we ask that everyone please respect their privacy as we all work to recover from this terrible incident.”

The portion of the dredging vessel was located in the middle of the channel during diving operations Sunday. Pollution response and salvage operations of the dredging vessel are ongoing. Approximately 1,600 gals. of diesel fuel has been removed from the water. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Captain of the Port has modified the safety zone in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel to allow vessel traffic throughout the Inner Harbor with restrictions. For the most recent Marine Safety Information Bulletins regarding the safety zone restrictions visit the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.