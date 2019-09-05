Coast Guard prepares for Dorian in North Carolina and Virginia

The Coast Guard was continuing to monitor the progress of Hurricane Dorian as it impacts the East Coast, Thursday.

There are two shallow water rescue boat teams staged in North Carolina awaiting safe operational conditions before beginning search-and-rescue operations. The teams are comprised of 16 people using six boats.

Coast Guard search-and-rescue aircraft remain staged in Elizabeth City, awaiting safe operational conditions before beginning rescue missions.

Other Coast Guard units, including small boat stations, are staged and awaiting safe operational conditions to begin search and rescue throughout North Carolina and Hampton Roads.

“Safety is our primary concern as Dorian begins to head in our direction,” said Capt. Bion Stewart, commander for Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “Stay off the water as our ability to respond during the height of storm will be degraded and rescue efforts may be delayed.”

“If you find yourself in a flooded area, please stay out of the water as currents and depths can be unpredictable. We ask that the public call 911 for all life-threatening emergencies.”

In the Bahamas, Coast Guard Hurricane Dorian response operations continue. As of Thursday at 9 a.m.:

Coast Guard crews from across the Coast Guard have rescued 135 people and six pets in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian began.

The Coast Guard is conducting air operations based out of Andros Island, Bahamas. Seven MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and three MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are conducting search and rescue missions, area assessments and providing logistical support.

Port Condition Zulu is in effect for the ports of Jacksonville, Fernandina, Fla.

Port Condition Zulu is in effect for the Port of Savannah and Brunswick, Ga.

Port Condition Zulu is in effect for the Port of Charleston, S.C.

The Coast Guard has three cutters posted near the Bahamas ready to engage in Hurricane Dorian response efforts.

Coast Guard Cutter James conducted an assessment of Freeport Harbor, Grand Bahama.

Coast Guard Cutter Resolute is near the southern area of Grant Bahama Island.

Several other Coast Guard cutters are en route to provide aid and assistance as needed.

There are 17 shallow-water rescue boat teams standing by to respond to Hurricane Dorian.

The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas. If you are in a life-threatening situation and need assistance, call 911 or 919 in the Bahamas, or call the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency at 242-325-9983 or the Bahamian Emergency Operations Center at 242-362-3895 or 242-362-3896.

During Port Condition Zulu, no vessels may enter or transit within ports without permission of the COTP. All vessel movements are prohibited, and all ship-to-shore operations must cease.

For more breaking news follow the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District on Twitter and Facebook.