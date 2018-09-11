Coast Guard Academy again listed among top colleges

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., has again been listed as one of the top institutions of higher education in the U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review and Forbes magazine college rankings.

The U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings are a thorough examination of how more than 1,400 accredited four-year schools in the U.S. compare in a set of widely-accepted indicators of excellence. This year the academy again ranked No. 1 in the Top Public Schools Regional Colleges North, and No. 2 in the overall Regional Colleges North categories in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges publication. The academy was also ranked 11th in the Best in Undergraduate Engineering Programs category in the same publication.

America’s Top Colleges magazine from Forbes placed the academy at No. 10 in the Top 25 Public Colleges list, and at No. 9 in the Top STEM Colleges list. The Princeton Review also ranked the academy in their Best 382 Colleges publication, a listing of the top 15% of colleges and universities in the U.S.=.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers a quality higher education experience that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development leading to a guaranteed job upon graduation as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.