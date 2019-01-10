Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Coal carrier grounds off Virginia

By on
The bulk carrier JSW Salem ran aground Jan. 10 off Virginia Beach, Va. Shipspotting photo.
The bulk carrier JSW Salem ran aground Jan. 10 off Virginia Beach, Va. Shipspotting photo.

Coast Guard boat and helicopter crews assisted the crew of a coal carrier that ran aground Thursday morning off Virginia Beach, Va.

The 958’x147’x38’ Panama-flagged bulk carrier JSW Salem had departed Baltimore and was outbound from Chesapeake Bay with 120,000 metric tons of coal and 26 people on board when it ran aground near Cape Henry Buoy No. 4, according to the Coast Guard.

The JSW Salem after it ran aground about 2.5 miles east of Virginia Beach, Va. Coast Guard photo/PO2 Nathan Reynolds.

The JSW Salem after it ran aground about 2.5 miles east of Virginia Beach, Va. Coast Guard photo/PO2 Nathan Reynolds.

The crew notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads in Portsmouth, Va., and a 45’ response boat medium crew launched from the Coast Guard station at Little Creek, Va. Meanwhile an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was dispatched from the air station at Elizabeth City, N.C., to conduct an overflight of the scene, about 2.5 miles east of Virginia Beach.

The JSW Salem was refloated on the rising tide, and the Coast Guard boat crew escorted the ship to an anchorage one mile from Virginia Beach. An investigation is underway into how the ship grounded.

“Our top priority is always the safety of life,” said Capt. Kevin Carroll, commander of Sector Hampton Roads in a statement on the incident. “Preserving the environment and protecting maritime commerce are also some of our top priorities.” There were no injuries of pollution reported, he said.

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.