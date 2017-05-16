Subscribe Advertise Contact

Campbell to acquire ACBL barges, towboats

By on
Campbell is purchasing 155 barges and four towboats from ACBL. Photo by David Krapf
Campbell is purchasing 155 barges and four towboats from ACBL. Photo by David Krapf

Campbell Transportation Company Inc., Houston, Pa., has signed an agreement with American Commercial Barge Line LLC to acquire certain contracts along with 155 barges and four towboats that will operate on the Ohio River system.

Once the purchase is complete, Campbell will own and/or manage over 1,100 barges and 50 towboats on the inland waterways, along with four shipyard facilities and a marine construction company. Campbell said the company moves more than 60 million tons of product annually. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.

In other news, Campbell recently completed the purchase of the 3,000-hp towboat Norman L. Snodgrass from AEP River Operations. Campbell has renamed the 124’x34′ boat the Tommy H.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989. He has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.