Campbell to acquire ACBL barges, towboats

Campbell Transportation Company Inc., Houston, Pa., has signed an agreement with American Commercial Barge Line LLC to acquire certain contracts along with 155 barges and four towboats that will operate on the Ohio River system.

Once the purchase is complete, Campbell will own and/or manage over 1,100 barges and 50 towboats on the inland waterways, along with four shipyard facilities and a marine construction company. Campbell said the company moves more than 60 million tons of product annually. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.

In other news, Campbell recently completed the purchase of the 3,000-hp towboat Norman L. Snodgrass from AEP River Operations. Campbell has renamed the 124’x34′ boat the Tommy H.