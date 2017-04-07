Subscribe Advertise Contact

BART barge bottoms in San Francisco

By on
The freight barge Vengeance sank in San Francisco Bay April 7. Coast Guard photo/PO3 Sarah Wilson.
A 112’ freight barge capsized and sank south of San Francisco’s Bay Bridge Friday, and the Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to contain fuel and lubricating oil.

Officials at the Bay Area Rapid Transit agency told local news media the barge was operating under a maintenance contract, conducting work on the Transbay Tube, and the vessel was unmanned when it went downnear Yerba Buena Island. There was no damage to the 3.6 mile rail link between San Francisco and Oakland, BART said.

There was however a potential for releasing up to 4,000 gals. of diesel fuel and 300 gals. of lube oil, according to the Coast Guard. National Response Corporation Emergency Services was contracted to deploy 3,000 feet of hard boom, while Global Diving and Salvage, Seattle, was contracted to assess the salvage response and environmental impact.

As of mid-day Friday, no impact on shorelines or wildlife had been reported, the Coast Guard said. The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund was opened for $50,000 for pollution mitigation.

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

Leave A Reply

