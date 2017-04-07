BART barge bottoms in San Francisco

A 112’ freight barge capsized and sank south of San Francisco’s Bay Bridge Friday, and the Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to contain fuel and lubricating oil.

Officials at the Bay Area Rapid Transit agency told local news media the barge was operating under a maintenance contract, conducting work on the Transbay Tube, and the vessel was unmanned when it went downnear Yerba Buena Island. There was no damage to the 3.6 mile rail link between San Francisco and Oakland, BART said.

There was however a potential for releasing up to 4,000 gals. of diesel fuel and 300 gals. of lube oil, according to the Coast Guard. National Response Corporation Emergency Services was contracted to deploy 3,000 feet of hard boom, while Global Diving and Salvage, Seattle, was contracted to assess the salvage response and environmental impact.

As of mid-day Friday, no impact on shorelines or wildlife had been reported, the Coast Guard said. The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund was opened for $50,000 for pollution mitigation.