AWO video highlights tug and barge industry during Covid-19

Commercial mariners, who are considered part of the essential critical infrastructure workforce, are continuing to deliver cargoes across the U.S. and make vital contributions to the nation’s economy and security while navigating the challenges during this difficult time. AWO produced the short video, The Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry: Helping America Navigate Covid-19, to help tell that story.

“Many people don’t see a tugboat or towboat in their daily lives, but our industry is still hard at work, delivering crucial commodities and making a real contribution to our nation’s security and prosperity,” said Jennifer Carpenter, AWO’s president and CEO. “The response of the men and women of American maritime to the challenge of Covid-19 has shined a bright light on their longstanding resilience and adaptability. Our goal with this video is to draw attention to their hard work toward keeping America supplied and safe.”

You can watch the full video on tug and barge operations during the coronavirus pandemic here.