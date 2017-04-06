ACBL towboat allides with Ohio River lock

American Commercial Barge Lines’ Mike A. Nadicksbernd, an uninspected 131’5”x35’2”x12’ towboat, allided Wednesday with Lock and Dam 52 on the Ohio River, about 1.5 mi. downstream of Brookport, Ill.

Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley watchstanders received a report that the vessel was pinned to the lock wall and had begun taking on water. At the time of the allision, the Mike A. Nadicksbernd was pushing 19 empty barges and one loaded with steel rods, the Coast guard said. The towboat was carrying approximately 47,000 gals. of diesel fuel.

Local media reported that there were high winds in the area at the time of the incident.

No injuries or pollution were reported.